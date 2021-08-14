Delta appoints new chairman

DELTA Corporation (Delta) has appointed Sternford Moyo as its new board chairman with effect from August 1, 2021.

Moyo replaces Cannan Dude, who retired after serving as the beverages maker’s board chairman for 11 years.

Moyo is the Chairman and senior partner at Scanlen and Holderness law firm, and has recently assumed the position of president of the International Bar Association (IBA), the first IBA president of African descent in the history of the 74-year-old organisation.

Moyo is also currently a director of PPC Zimbabwe, Padenga Holdings and chairs the Schweppes Zimbabwe board, and is a former chairman of Stanbic Zimbabwe and Zimra.