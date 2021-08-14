Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Uncategorized Delta appoints new chairman
Uncategorized
August 14, 2021

Delta appoints new chairman

Print
EMail

DELTA Corporation (Delta) has appointed Sternford Moyo as its new board chairman with effect from August 1, 2021.
Moyo replaces Cannan Dude, who retired after serving as the beverages maker’s board chairman for 11 years.
Moyo is the Chairman and senior partner at Scanlen and Holderness law firm, and has recently assumed the position of president of the International Bar Association (IBA), the first IBA president of African descent in the history of the 74-year-old organisation.
Moyo is also currently a director of PPC Zimbabwe, Padenga Holdings and chairs the Schweppes Zimbabwe board, and is a former chairman of Stanbic Zimbabwe and Zimra.