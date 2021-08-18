Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus striker says transfer rumours are ‘just talk’

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has criticised media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

In a post on social media he did not outright deny a move was possible or commit his future to the Italian side.

But the 36-year-old forward said he was “focused on his work” despite reports linking him with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

The Portugal captain called rumours “a disrespect for me as a man and as a player”.

He added: “Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

“However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.” Earlier on Tuesday, Real’s new boss Carlo Ancelotti had responded to the rumours in a tweet, dismissing speculation of Ronaldo returning to the Spanish club.

“Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward. #HalaMadrid,” he wrote.

Ancelotti’s tweet appears to have been prompted by a report by Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, which claimed on Monday night that a reunion between Real and Ronaldo was a possibility, three years after he left the club to sign for Juventus in a £99.2m deal. – bbc.com