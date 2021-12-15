Continental investment guru partners with local Investment firm

AFRICAN investment guru, Farouk Khailann has forged an agreement with a local Investment Firm-Epic Slain Capital under which the highly regarded entrepreneur will help to secure funding for future projects in Zimbabwe and parts of the sub-region.

Farouk is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Premium Africa Holdings, an Africa-focused investment holding company with assets and projects in several West African countries.

Among other roles, the continental investment luminary who was named by Powerhouse Global Magazine amongst 21 Global leaders for 2021 is also the managing partner of music star Akon’s Lighting Africa project.

He is also a shareholder and senior vice president at Ezipay Africa, one of Africa’s fastest growing fin-techs as well as a partner at Paygenie, a Ghanaian micro credit fin-tech that works in partnership with Zenith Bank and Hollard insurance.

Epic Slain Capital Co- founder and CEO, Shingie Ndawana, is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with Farouk.

“Farouk is without doubt the new face of investment on the continent. He is one of the most influential young leaders in Africa and has a lot of influence in the Middle East. We are talking here about the deputy executive director of Global Chamber of Business Leaders, member of the Global

Investors Committee at World Angel Business Investment Forum as well as the Africa Chapter President of Asia CEO Community.

“As Epic Slain Capital we feel very honoured and privileged to get this wonderful opportunity to work with this wonderful man and various companies to secure investments for Zimbabwe and Southern Africa,” said Ndawana.

Epic Slain Capital’s partnership has come at a time when Farouk has been identified as an equity partner for LeshTronix Drone Systems, an American start-up focused on leveraging drone technology to take the “selfie-stick” to a new altitude.

The ambitious company recently unveiled the conceptual launch of PhoneQuad, a hovering phone case that—once developed using proprietary drone hardware and software—will allow users to take photos hands free while PhoneQuad stays aloft.

According to LeshTronix Drone Systems, PhoneQuad will allow the global smartphone user community to have a “hands-free conversation, picture and video experience.” “We are excited to have Farouk on board our journey of pioneering the drone sector to change the way the world views, uses and benefits from autonomous technology in many forms, he brings a lot of value to what we are doing at Leshtronix and we are absolutely confident his inclusion will impact our vision ” Neil Lesher the founder of LeshTronix emphasized.

This new achievement is a further boost to my continuous call and advocacy for Africans to step up to the plate in driving the needed disruption in the global technology space. I am grateful to the founder of Leshtronix, Neil Leshier for making this partnership possible”. Farouk said

