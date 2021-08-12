Coda: ‘Deafness is not a costume you can put on,’ says film director

“It was so important to me creatively because they’d lived that experience. Deafness is not a costume you can put on. And there are so many aspects to that culture and experience you can’t play, unless you’ve lived it.”

Ruby is played by Emilia Jones, the British star of Netflix’s Locke & Key, but unlike the original French film Coda is based on, La Famille Bélier, the cast who play the other Rossi family members are all deaf.

They include Marlee Matlin, who won a best actress Oscar in 1987 for the film Children of a Lesser God – the only deaf performer in history to do so – and Troy Kotsur, who starred in 2019’s The Mandalorian, where he choreographed an adapted form of sign language for the Disney+ series.