Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder targets 2022 World Cup call-up

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says his goal is to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 in June.

The 29-year-old was told he could not play for Inter Milan in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator – a type of pacemaker.

“I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along,” Eriksen said.

“It’s a goal, a dream,” he added.

Speaking to Danish broadcaster DR, he said: “Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.

“[The World Cup has] been my goal and it’s still some time away, so until then I’m just going to play football and prove that I’m back at the same level.

“My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Denmark’s home stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again. I want to prove I’ve moved on and that I can play on the national team again.”

‘England return would feel like coming home’

Inter Milan and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December and the player has since started training alone in Denmark.

A return to England for the former Tottenham midfielder “would absolutely feel like coming home”, the player’s agent has said.

“Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family,” Martin Schoots told the BBC.

“Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism.”

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020.

He joined Inter in 2020 following seven years in the Premier League with Spurs and, since leaving the Serie A club, has been training at Odense Boldklub, the Danish club he represented as a teenager.

In his first social media post since 8 June, Eriksen shared a video of an interview with Danish TV on his Twitter on Tuesday.

“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” said Eriksen. “It had an impact on so many people and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That made me happy.

He added: “It was weird because I didn’t expect people to send flowers because I had died for five minutes. It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone and it has been a big help to me to receive all those best wishes.

“I’ve thanked the doctors, my team-mates and their families in person. But all the fans who have sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers – or who have come up to me on the street in both Italy and Denmark – I thank them all for the support.” – bbc.com