Tawanda Chihambakwe scoops Africa award

TAWANDA Chihambakwe, a drone specialist, has won the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) Africa and the Middle East Region 2021 award, ahead of thousands who were vying for the prize.

The awards ceremony was held virtually due to the global Covid-19 restrictions.

The CYE is an international competition created by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) to encourage, honour and celebrate innovative young entrepreneurs.

This year, the winner for Africa and the Middle East bagged US$5 000 and will represent the region at the upcoming World Congress finals.

Chihambakwe is a drone consultant with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and the director of Zimbabwe Flying Labs, a drone technology and robotics innovation hub that catalyses social good by working to solve social challenges and local needs through the use of appropriate drone and robotics technologies.

Following his exploits at the CYE, Chihambakwe will proceed to compete for the grand prize of US$10 000 at the JCI World Congress in Johannesburg, where he will battle it out with finalists from Europe, Asia and the Pacific and from the Americas.

JCI Zimbabwe’s Samuel Takudzwa Nehumba also became the public speaking champion and will represent Africa and Middle East region at the JCI World Public Speaking Championships set for November in South Africa.

JCI is a global leadership forum for enterprising young leaders’ aged 18 and 40.

Found in over 5 000 communities in nearly 115 countries, JCI members are recognised for embracing new ideas and collaborating across borders.

This year’s JCI Africa and Middle East Conference, which was organised by JCI Jordan, saw Zimbabwe shine in many other disciplines.

JCI president Mubu Delorne — Amazon published author — also conducted soft skills training on relationship management, dubbed “People 2 People” and it had one of the largest attendances at the conference.



Julia Muchuwa, and Tafadzwa Tsimba also graduated from the 23rd JCI Africa and Middle East Leadership Academy, and with special awards of Best Video Presentation and Best Idea with Social Program for Impact respectively.

The JCI Zimbabwe Debate team were first runners-up in the debate competitions. ­

— Staff Writer