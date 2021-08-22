Bet on the biggest lotteries with Betway Lucky Numbers

LOTTERIES have been around for many years and the first recorded tickets were sold as early as the 15th century. Since then it has only become more popular with much bigger jackpots up for grabs.

The meaning of the word lottery comes from the Dutch word “lot” which loosely translates into fate. The biggest lottery jackpot was won 5 years ago in 2016 in America where three lucky ticket holders shared the jackpot of 1,586 billion dollars and although the 2016 lottery was biggest lottery jackpot ever it is not the biggest single ticket winner.

The biggest single ticket winner was in 2019 when someone from South Carolina who wanted to remain anonymous won 1,5 billion dollars.

Betway lucky numbers now gives everyone who is over the age of 18 the chance to bet on the outcome of the many lotteries from different parts of the world. Anyone can now dream big and make their predictions on the biggest international lotteries in countries that they don’t reside in.

All of this can be done mobile phones or devices (Android and IOS) so there is no need to wait and stand in a queue at the shop to get your ticket. There are over 20 different countries available to choose from and some of the countries have more than one lottery available to bet on. Some of the big countries with the biggest jackpots such as the UK and America have many lotteries happening at the same time. Betway lucky numbers also gives the opportunity to make side bets on the outcomes.

Draw Sum is an example of this, where you can bet on whether the sum of the balls drawn will be odd or even, or will the sum of the balls drawn be under or over 228.5. The home screen on the Lucky Numbers page will show which lottery is close to being played and shows the exact time of the next draw. You will need to sign up and create an account with Betway before you will be able to choose your favourite numbers for the next big upcoming jackpots.

It is very simple to choose your numbers when the account has been created and you will be able to see the potential return and the bet that you are making before submitting your bet from the Betslip. Remember to bet responsibly and to never chase your losses.