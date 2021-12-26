Bravura Holdings donates to Mhondoro community

MINING firm, Bravura Holdings has donated goods and groceries worth thousands of dollars to villagers of Mhondoro as part of corporate social responsibility.

The food hampers had an assortment of basic commodities including sugar, soap, cooking oil, flour, beans, mealie meal and other goodies to thousands of people from more than 30 different villages.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Mhondoro on Sunday, the company’s public sector liason officer, Vickie Maponga said the company was always happy to give back to the community.

“We still have the New Year, and I hope you will enjoy yourselves with these little gifts from our management and individuals who live in our areas of operations. We are proud to stand by you as the community, the company will continue to employ people from the village according to their skills. We always want to thank the chief for the hospitality that they always give us in return, and making sure we work peacefully in his environment”.

The resources arm of energy firm Aiteo, which is owned by Nigerian energy billionaire Benedict Peters started operating in Zimbabwe in 2019. In 2020 the company said it has raised US$1 billion to develop a new platinum mine at the Serui concession, where it has begun work to quantify the resource.

Chief Chivero said the community was happy that the company was employing local youth in their area and they were very grateful for the Christmas present for his people. “What they have done is a noble thing, and a way of appeasing our spirit mediums in the area as well. They have brought smiles to the elderly, orphans and the less privileged,” he said.

The mining consortium also donated food hampers to Mashonaland West as well as ambulances and ventilators to the ministry of Health at a cost of $500,000.

Meanwhile the mining consortium says it has completed the Phase 1 and phase 2 of the resource confirmation at its site in Mhondoro Ngezi.

The Bravura Consortium is a multi-national mining house registered in the Republic of Dominica, and is domiciled in Ghana, with subsidiaries in Nigeria, DRC, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The country is seeking to exploit its reserves of platinum which is primed to contribute at least US$3 billion under the US$12 billion mining industry strategy. Bravura is expected to eventually sink more than US$250 million in platinum related investments in Zimbabwe as part of the deal.

The mining consortium is targeting to become Zimbabwe’s fourth major platinum miner after Zimplats, Mimosa and Unki.