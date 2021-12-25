Arnold Schwarzenegger donates £186,000 to provide 25 ‘tiny homes’ for war veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $250,000 (£186,700) to provide 25 “tiny homes” for war veterans in California.

The small room-sized housing units with beds and heating will help former military personnel get off the streets.

“All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season.

“It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.”

Since he made his donation public, The Issue Is reported that dozens have donated to the same charity, Village for Vets.

The former California governor said continuously giving back to “this country that means everything to me” makes him “feel good”.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m really excited, this is the greatest gift,” he said.

“We brought everyone together and there was no one that said it couldn’t be done.”- – Skynews.