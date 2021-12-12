Andy Murray splits with coach Jamie Delgado as he prepares for 2022 season

Britain’s Andy Murray has split with long-time coach Jamie Delgado.

Murray, 34, brought Delgado into his team during the 2016 season when he won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as the world number one.

Former British Davis Cup player Delgado, 44, took over as full-time coach when Ivan Lendl stopped working with Murray in late 2017.

Murray is giving a trial to German Jan de Witt, who has coached Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had recently been working with Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril, but the Spaniard is not going to join his team for the 2022 season.

De Witt spent a few days working with former world number one Murray at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton this week and will also go with the Scot to the upcoming Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition event, which also features Britain’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu, is helping Murray in his preparations for the new season.

Murray is ranked 134th in the world as he continues to try and reignite his career after having a serious hip surgery in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Delgado is poised to start working with 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian world number 14 who beat Murray in the third round at Wimbledon earlier this year. – bbc.com