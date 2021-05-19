Amazon investigated by German anti-trust watchdog

“In the past few years, we have had to deal with Amazon on several occasions and also obtained far-reaching improvements for sellers on Amazon Marketplace,” its head, Andreas Mundt, said.

“In this particular case, we are first of all examining whether Amazon is of paramount significance for competition across markets.

“An ecosystem which extends across various markets… is particularly characteristic in this respect.

“This could apply to Amazon, with its online marketplaces and many other, above all digital, offers.”

Competition rules

This latest investigation is only the second in which the Federal Cartel Office has used its new powers.

In December, it launched an investigation into Facebook, over what it said could be an abuse of competition rules.

