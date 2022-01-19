Amazon drops plan to ban Visa credit cards in UK

Amazon said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa Inc credit cards on its British website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” the company said in an email to customers.

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

Amazon said in November it would ban Visa’s card because of the high transaction fees charged by the payment processor.