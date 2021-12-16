All Quiet at Trauma Cafe on a Sultry Saturday

THE Trauma Cafe in Kingsmead Road was the quietest restaurant I’ve visited this week. Potential patrons may have been deterred by the hot and sultry weather, and opted to paddle in a swimming pool, chilled Zambesi in hand, or to lie in a darkened room beneath a fan. Alternatively, the recent surge in Covid cases and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant will have prompted many people to avoid social contact and to stay at home.

The Trauma Centre is a popular resource, offering first-world emergency treatment around the clock. A friend who sought assistance after being knocked off his scooter on the Borrowdale Road, and another who broke his hip falling down a flight of stairs, both attest to the capability and empathy of staff and doctors at this medical hub.

It wasn’t in search of medical attention that I persuaded George to accompany me to the Trauma Cafe last Saturday, but a certain fascination with a metal and wood artwork on the roadside in Borrowdale Lane, described as a two-seater social distancing bench. Nearby, an attractive wooden sign emblazoned with the words Trauma Cafe showed the way, and we strode in unannounced.

Outside tables, umbrellas rolled up, baked in the sun, so we took a seat on the shady veranda. We had the place to ourselves, and even Borrowdale Lane was deserted, apart from the occasional water tanker trundling down the road. Lunchtime options were limited to a slice of cake, a chicken pie, or a herb and cheese muffin. We ordered a pie and a muffin, resolving to share them both. A pleasant young waitress who doubled up as the snack bar manageress, brought our order, served on attractive blue and white plates. A cold Coca Cola and an orange juice by Minute Maid were served with a tumbler of ice cubes.

Cut down the middle, the chicken pie proved to be a steak pie. The pastry was flaky and well-cooked, and the steak, although lacking any gravy, was tasty enough. Although well-risen and a generous size, the muffin had the slightly artificial taste found in ready-made mixes. A slight hit of feta cheese in the top third of the muffin improved the tasting experience, but the overall impression was less favourable than that of some airline snacks.

After lunch, our waitress informed us that there was another, larger cafe at the Trauma Centre, approached from the entrance on Breach Road. A menu with more options was worth checking out, so we turned and walked along winding paths lined with thriving tropical plants, towards the front entrance. We found ourselves in the centre of a medical hub, passing many well-appointed consulting rooms offering different services.

A red arrow pointed to a non travel Covid testing facility, a useful resource if you feel that a heavy cold may be a symptom of something more sinister. Farther on, at the Centre for Regenerative Medicine, is the Jet Fuel Drip Bar. A smartly dressed young nurse explained that a session here could improve your immune system.

Eventually we arrived in front of the main branch of the Trauma Cafe, where we discovered a menu offering a wider selection of beverages, toasted sandwiches and a variety of cakes.

While the Trauma Cafe may not be a destination for foodies, there’s little doubt that it offers sustenance and pleasant surroundings to those who are waiting anxiously, while their family or friends are receiving emergency medical attention. A Matter of Taste Charlotte Malakoff