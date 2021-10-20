68% of Premier league players fully vaccinated

SIXTY eight percent of all Premier League players have now had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the league has announced.

The Premier League also confirmed that 81% of players have had at least one jab.

The numbers mark a large increase in uptake of the vaccine.

“This latest data shows the tide is very clearly turning,” Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, told BBC Sport.

“It shows that people are listening to sensible messages from well-informed health professionals. That is where you get the good advice from, you don’t get it from the internet, or Instagram or Facebook.

“It is brilliant and is a real positive change.”

At the end of September there were only seven clubs in the Premier League where more than 50% of players were fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff,” the league said.

In an interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan, Prof Van-Tam believes more players will get vaccinations if not being jabbed compromises their ability to travel outside of the UK to play.

“I think the figures will rise more as it becomes obvious it is going to be difficult to travel internationally without having been vaccinated,” said Prof Van-Tam. – bbc.com