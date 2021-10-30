The Financial Gazette

HARARE magistrate Sheunesu Matore has removed from remand two Countryside Leaf Tobacco executives who are facing theft of trust property charges after they allegedly received US$30 000 for a tobacco sales floor system for the firm and converted it to their own use.

Andrew Matenga (40), who is the firm’s operations director allegedly connived with Isheunesu Moyo (41), a marketing executive at the firm, to commit the offence.

The State led by Owen Safuri asked for a postponement of the trial saying the complainant was in no show as he had rushed his sick wife to see a doctor.

He further stated that he had not yet obtained all documents he had undertaken to serve the defence.

The State was ordered to proceed by way of summons if they needed the accused persons back in court.

The duo is currently on $500 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, the duo was ordered not to visit their workplace until the matter was finalised.

They were also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at their given addresses.

Matenga and Moyo unsuccessfully applied to be allowed to visit the firm but the court ruled that considering the offence was allegedly committed at work, it would not be in the interest of justice to allow them to go there before the matter was finalised.

The complainant is the firm’s co-director Paul Masarirambi.

According to the State, Matenga is responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm, while Moyo is responsible for soliciting for clients.

It is alleged that on April 4, Masarirambi was approached by the two with a request for US$30 000 which they said was for the installation of a tobacco sales floor system and advised them to check with him the following day. On April 5, the complainant allegedly handed over the money to the pair in the presence of Milton Chigumbura.

It is alleged that the two converted the money to their own use and nothing was recovered despite persistent demands.